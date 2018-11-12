Inverurie piper pays tribute to the fallen

An Inverurie piper took part in a national tribute to mark the centenary of the end of World War One at the weekend.

Michael Mackay played at the town’s Keithhall Road cemetary next to the commonwealth grave on Sunday, November 11.

Michael was one of a thousand pipers across the UK and commonwealth who played a single tune as part of ‘A Nation’s Tribute’.

The pipers performed the well-known retreat march ‘When the Battle’s O’er’ at 6am.

The tribute was held at 6am as it marked the exact time that the Armistice of Compiègne was signed on November 11, 1918, bringing an end to the Great War.

Michael received a certificate afterwards as a reminder of his involvement in the special tribute event.

Inverurie marked the end of World War One with a special remembrance parade through the town centre.

The parade started at the Legion building and made its way to the war memorial.

Residents turned out to take part in a two-minutes’ silence and observed the wreath laying ceremony.