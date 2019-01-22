Inverurie play centre plans unveiled

Plans have been unveiled for a socially-inclusive soft play centre at an Inverurie industrial estate.

Newly-formed charity ‘Because Everyone Counts’ wants to create the facility at a unit owned by Craigdon Mountain Sports at Burghmuir Circle.

The group has been founded to provide a safe and inclusive play space for children from the local community from pre-school and nursery school age up to a maximum of 14 years.

The applicants say the facility will be the first inclusive soft play centre within the North-east to offer adapted play to allow those with additional support needs to integrate with mainstream children.

In a supporting statement to Aberdeenshire Council’s planning department, they say: “It will work together with local groups and schools such as St. Andrews offering somewhere safe to go.”

A separate room will be available for children with limited communication and sensory disorders and will provide multi-sensory equipment.

The facility would operate from 9.30am to 4.30pm seven days a week and the expected usage will be for a maximum of 60 children per day split into two-hour sessions.

It is understood that special needs groups will arrive and be collected by mini-bus as will groups from local nurseries.

If successful, the soft play centre would take up residence next to the Inverurie Gymnastics Club which also leases a unit.