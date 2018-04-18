Inverurie road reopens early after works

An Inverurie road closure in place to allow Scottish Water to carry out essential pipeline works has now been lifted, and the road has now fully reopened ahead of schedule.

Keithhall Road (B993) has been closed for around two weeks to install new pipework connecting to a new £22m treatment works currently under construction in the town.

The project is being carried out by Scottish Water’s alliance partner ESD, a joint venture between Galliford Try, Stantec Treatment and Black and Veatch.

Initially the work for the road closure was expected to last around three weeks but contractors have worked around the clock to install the pipe as quickly as possible in order to minimise disruption to customers and commuters.

Keith Robertson, ESD site manager for Inverurie, said: “I’m delighted the contractors working on the new pipeline were able to get this part of work completed ahead of schedule.

“This is a vital stage as we construct the new waste water treatment works in Inverurie.

“This £22m project will use an innovative process called ‘Nereda’, which is a new method of wastewater treatment, pioneered by several wastewater companies in the Netherlands.

“The work has been going well on site and has so far taken place entirely within the boundary of the existing Scottish Water site, without any day to day impact on customers, so we are glad this closure has now been lifted and customers and commuters now won’t be inconvenienced with the roadworks.”