Inverurie Screwfix shop is approved

Councillors have approved plans for the erection of a shop on the site of the former I&K Motors yard on Inverurie’s Blackhall Industrial Estate.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch Area Committee heard on Tuesday that the site, which was formerly used for car sales by I&K Motors, is currently unused with all sales now taking place at Highclere Business Park.

The new building will be occupied by Screwfix and while the main market served by the company is trade sales, the premises would also be open to members of the public Monday to Friday from 7am to 10pm, Saturday from 7am to 6pm and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

Councillors heard that the proposal would create 12 jobs.

The wider site currently accommodates a number of outlets including the likes of Morrisons, the Strathburn Hotel, Firework Scotland Ltd, Magpie Second Hand Furniture, William Wilson Plumbing Centre and the Fly Cup Coffee Shop.

A number of alternative sites had been discounted as a result of being either too large, too small, or unavailable.

A planning report to committee stated: “The proposals would provide both local trades and members of the public with a range of DIY products from an established home improvement company and thus can be considered as a benefit to the local community.”