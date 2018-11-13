Inverurie store to host Christmas fundraiser

A young entrepreneur is holding a charity event at his holistic crystals business to raise funds for MND.

Joss Rushton, owner of Elemental Crystals in Inverurie, will host the event in his shop on Saturday, December 1 from 10am to 8pm.

Money raised will go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of Yorkshire-based family friend Julie King, who had MND and passed away earlier this year.

This year’s charity event will offer an insight into the different crystals available from various parts of the world, the raffle of a geode and advice on other holistic, health and wellbeing treatments.

In addition, angel cards – which give life advice – and sound healing – a singing therapy to balance energy in mind and body – will be provided by two businesses, Sourceful.me and FairyWitches - at £5 each, with booking required for the sound healing.

Joss said: “We are pleased to be raising funds for such a wonderful charity. Julie was well known in holistic crystal circles and we thank her family for allowing us to raise funds for the charity.

“I’m delighted to be holding the event as it offers regular customers and those looking to find out more about the holistic approach to health and wellbeing a chance to come together.”

Elemental Crystals also has four workshop and treatment areas that are available for use by local therapists.

The store stocks small tumblestones, fossils and incense as well as larger stones including amethyst geodes which are to be kept in the home and are said to clear an area of all its negative energy. Elemental Crystals also hosts talks and demonstrations.

Elemental Crystals moved from Rothienorman to its new High Street location in the summer.

The business sells a range of holistic crystals and stones each of which are said to connect with the energy within a person’s body to provide remedies for ailments including fatigue, stress or anxiety.