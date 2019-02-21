Inverurie Youth Sports Foundation appoints Hannah as ambassador

Inverurie Youth Sports Foundation (IYSF) is delighted to announce the appointment of Hannah Miley OLY as the IYSF ambassador.

Hannah will be working alongside the IYSF trustees as they continue to provide financial assistance and support to young people as they strive to achieve their sporting ambitions.

The IYSF was established in 2014 to support and promote the future development of youth in sport within the Garioch area.

Since its establishment the IYSF has provided assistance to over 21 athletes, including three para athletes and nine sports clubs/organisations across 17 different sports.

To date a number of the young sports people supported by the IYSF have gone onto compete at national and international level including the Olympics, Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

The IYSF is committed to providing financial support to individual young persons in sport to ensure that they are able to continue participating in their chosen sport, and to let them take their sporting performance to the next stage and attend national championships and competitions.

In addition, the IYSF extends its support to local sports clubs, by providing financial support to a body looking to set up a new club in the local area and providing financial funding to existing clubs which has been used to help towards coaching costs.

Willie Lippe, IYSF trustee, said of the recent appointment: “Having Hannah Miley OLY as the IYSF ambassador will be a huge benefit to the IYSF.

“Not only will Hannah be a voice of the Inverurie Youth Sports Foundation but as an outstanding sportsperson in her own right, she will be inspirational to young people active in sport today.”

In her IYSF ambassador role Hannah presented to Garioch Rugby Club last Sunday, February 17, inspiring the next generation of sports people.

The IYSF is a charitable foundation that was founded by local entrepreneur Steven Ferguson and his family.