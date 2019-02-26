James going for gold in Gordon

The Liberal Democrats have selected their next candidate to be in the running for Gordon’s MP seat.

The party has chosen James Oates, the nephew of long-serving former Gordon MP Malcolm Bruce.

After graduating from Aberdeen University 30 years ago, he became a campaigner for human rights in Central and Eastern Europe.

Multi-lingual, he later worked in the region for large investment firms such as JP Morgan, Robert Fleming and UBS, and for the past ten years he has been working with technology businesses in Tallinn, Estonia and building investment across the region.

Commenting Mr Oates said: “I’m running to be Gordon’s MP because our country needs and wants to change.

“It’s time to bring new energy, after the negativity of the past four years. It’s time for us to look the prosperity of the future and let go of the failed politics of the past.

“It’s time for a new commitment to make sure that the opportunities in Gordon and in all of Scotland are recognised by the whole of the United Kingdom. Our contributions are not appreciated and our needs have been ignored for far too long.”

He added: “I will not be one of those MPs that sits in London ignoring the people who put him there in the first place.

“If I learned anything from Malcolm, it’s that cooperation, effective representation and respect for our communities are the most important traits I could have. My door will always be open.

“I will bring Gordon and the needs of the Northeast to the Government, not the other way around.

“It’s time our voices were heard again.”