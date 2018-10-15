Jordan joins Meldrum House

A new general manager has been appointed at the award-winning Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course.

Jordan Charles, who trained as a lawyer at Stirling and Strathclyde Universities, joins the hotel from Telford Hotel and Golf Resort where he was deputy manager.

The 27-year-old has worked in the hospitality industry since he was at school.

After graduating, Charles worked his way up the ranks through various roles at Q Hotels and the newly rebranded RBH Hotel Group and he said he is delighted to be joining the prestigious Meldrum House for his first general manager’s role.

CEO at Meldrum House, Andy Burgess commented; “Jordan’s strong track record in the golf and spa hotel sector will stand him in good stead for this exciting and challenging position.

“We’ve got a great team working at Meldrum House and Jordan is well placed to continue to grow the business.”

In his new role, Charles will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the 51 bedroomed hotel and golf course which is set in 240-acres of Aberdeenshire countryside.

Commenting on his new role Jordan said: “I am excited by the challenge ahead and look forward to leading one of Scotland’s finest luxury hotels.

“I’ve been working in hotels in England for the last 2 and a half years and I’m looking forward to be heading back to Scotland and ensuring that the high standards at Meldrum House continue.”