Julie braves the shave for charity

An Inverurie woman has had her hair and eyebrows shaved off for charity.

Julie Fyvie took part in her own Brave the Shave event at Glow, Hair and Dazzle on Friday, December 7.

Julie’s hair was shaved off by hairdresser Louise McKay.

Brave the Shave is a national fundraising campaign organised by Macmillan Cancer Support.

Julie decided to take part in the event to raise money in memory of her late friend, Wendy Lovie.

Julie and Louise are pictured above before and after the shave.

To donate to Julie’s Brave the Shave visit her online fundraising page at bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/julie-fyvie.