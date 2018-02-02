Junction “an accident waiting to happen”

A local councillor has received the backing of a North East MSP in his fight to address a dangerous junction in an Aberdeenshire village.

The junction which connects Monymusk to the B993 has been labelled as “an accident waiting to happen” by local residents and led to an online petition being signed by more than 140 people in less than five days.

Huntly, Strathbogie and Alford councillor Robbie Withey said: “The main problem is visibility when pulling out of the junction onto the B993,

“The old toll house blocks the view looking left, and to see around it you have to pull right out into the main road.

“This is a huge problem, because on the right there is a long bend with limited visibility and a speed limit of 60mph.

“Cars coming around that bend simply do not have enough time to reduce speed and stop when a car is pulling out.”

The issue has been highlighted more recently with a number of near misses, leading residents with the impression it is just a matter of time before a serious accident occurs.

Representatives from Aberdeenshire Council’s roads department have attended the scene with Mr Withey and it is understood a roads inspector will visit the junction.

He has welcomed the news but has vowed to continue pressing for faster action.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett took the opportunity to meet the councillor on site.

He said: “Many of Aberdeenshire’s village roads were updated to join A and B routes but were never intended to carry so much traffic.”