Kathryn to hit the catwalk for charity

A Port Elphinstone woman has been selected to take part in this year’s Courage on the Catwalk.

Kathryn Cruickshank was selected from over 100 applications and nominations by the event organisers, Friends of ANCHOR.

Kathryn will make her debut model appearance next month alongside 23 other ladies who have all faced the reality of a cancer diagnosis.

The charity event is more than just a fashion show, celebrating and recognising the sheer tenacity, bravery and strength of all the women involved.

Diagnosed in 2017 with breast cancer, Kathryn had to put her job as an occupational therapist on hold as she underwent six cycles of chemotherapy, a mastectomy, daily radiotherapy for three weeks and a year of Herceptin treatment which finished in January.

The married mum of two said: “I was leading a busy and active life looking after my two daughters, aged four and six when I was dealt the blow of my diagnosis. This life I had appeared to change overnight, and I seemed to be on a high-speed train travelling through investigations, scans and clinic appointments.”

While receiving treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Kathryn attended the ANCHOR Unit and said both her and her husband benefited from the supportive and welcoming atmosphere.

She explained: “The support from Friends of ANCHOR really was a massive plus for me during my time in the hospital.

“We really are blessed to have the excellence of care here that we do in the North-east, all thanks to NHS and Friends of ANCHOR.”

Now back at work, Kathryn applied to take part in Courage on the Catwalk this year in the hope the experience will help bring back some of the confidence she lost during her fight with cancer.

Kathryn also hopes her story will encourage others that there is life after a cancer diagnosis.

She added: “She said: “Cancer has given me a better perspective and a new sense of appreciation for my family, my kids and life in general.

“Celebrating my 40th recently, I surprise people when I say I can’t wait for my 50th but it’s an absolute privilege getting older and still being here to reach the milestone birthdays.”

For tickets or information on how you can support the event contact 01224 859170.

To support Kathryn in her fundraising visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KathrynCruickshank.