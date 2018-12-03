Kemnay Post Office set to reopen in 2019

The Kemnay Post Office is set to reopen next month in a new location.

The Post Office has announced that the new community branch will be located at the McColl’s shop on Aquithie Road.

The new location is just a short walk from the previous Post Office on High Street, which has been temporarily closed since October due to the resignation of the previous Postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

When the move goes ahead, the branch will open, from 6am–10pm Monday to Saturday and 7am–10pm on Sunday.

Adam Williams, Post Office Commercial Partnership Executive said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

Although the decision has been made to reopen the branch Post Office welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered.

Post Office will be accepting comments until 4 January 2019.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 137801.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Local MP Andrew Bowie commented: “I very much welcome the news a new home has been found for the Post Office in Kemnay.

“I said at the time of the initial announcement that it sounded very much like a temporary measure.

“I am sure local residents will be very pleased to hear that they will be able to use the McColl shop in future.

“Thankfully, people were not without this local service for too long.

“It is important that post offices, high street banks and other local amenities are maintained wherever possible.”