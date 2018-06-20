Key milestone passed in plan to build new Kintore Station

The Garioch Area Committee unanimously gave their support to plans to create access and a car park for the proposed railway station in Kintore yesterday.

East Garioch councillor Martin Ford, a long-time campaigner for a rail station at Kintore, said: "The planning approval agreed by the Area Committee on Tuesday is another important step forward towards getting a station built in Kintore.

"Funding has been secured, land acquisition is being progressed and now a planning permission has been agreed by the Area Committee. These are all essential steps towards having Kintore station built and open by the end of next year.

"I am very optimistic that the station will be delivered as planned and am looking forward to seeing it in place and in use in 18 months time."