KiltWalk for colleagues

Staff from Johnston Carmichael are gearing up to take part in the Aberdeen KiltWalk next month.

Managing Partner of the firm’s Inverurie office, Jim Porter, has teamed up with 13 other hardy walkers from Johnston Carmichael to take on the KiltWalk on Sunday, June 3.

He will be joined by Inverurie directors Emma Waterman, Maureen Duncan and partner Graham Leith.

Jim said: “The Kiltwalk is a fantastic event and it’s great to see so many Johnston Carmichael staff getting involved.

“I took part in the Wee Wander last year and thoroughly enjoyed it, so this year I wanted to take on a new challenge by taking part in the 14-mile Big Stroll.

“I don’t have any sort of strategy, but I’ve got a positive attitude, and knowing we’ll be walking for a good cause makes it all worthwhile.”