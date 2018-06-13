KiltWalkers raise over £1k

A team of accountants from Johnston Carmichael have raised £1,836 for charity after taking part in the Aberdeen KiltWalk.

This year, the 13-strong group, along with friends and family and 2,200 other hardy walkers, marched for a variety of charities including Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, the British Heart Foundation and Maggie’s.

The team included four walkers from the firm’s Inverurie office, six from Aberdeen, two from Edinburgh and one from Glasgow.

Each walker took on one of two different distances, the 14.1-mile Big Stroll, or the 26-mile Mighty Stride.

Amongst some of the charities supported through the event, the team raised over £580 for the Rubislaw Ward at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, £385 for UCAN Grampian, £245 for Maggie’s Aberdeen and £135 for Jade’s Hearties.