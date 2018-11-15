Kintore author to launch fourth book

The fourth book in Kintore author Nancy Jardine’s ‘Celtic Fervour Series’ will launch at the Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie.

The launch will be held on Thursday, November 22 from 7pm.

Nancy Jardine will give a presentation on Roman Aberdeenshire, followed by the launch of ‘Agricola’s Bane’.

The book continues the tales of her Celtic Brigantian clan who resist the oppression of the Roman Empire’s legions.

Signed copies will be available to purchase and all are welcome to attend.

There will be an entry fee of £3, payable at the door.

For details see www.nancyjardineauthor.com.