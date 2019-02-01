Kintore flats plans raise objections

Councillors will next week debate proposals for 24 new affordable flats in the heart of Kintore which have attracted a host of objections.

Langstane Housing Association has tabled plans for four property blocks featuring 19 one-bed flats and six two-bed flats on vacant waste ground on Forest Road.

But 13 objections have been raised on the grounds of insufficient parking and road safety, increased traffic and congestion on Forest Road and the scale of the development and the adverse impact on the amenity.

In a report to Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch Area Committee which meets on Tuesday, director of infrastructure services Stephen Archer says that “on balance” while the development may have an amenity impact on the neighbouring properties, it will fall within acceptable standards.

He says: “The proposal for 24 affordable flats would make a positive contribution to affordable housing provision in Kintore.

“It is accepted that any development on this site will alter the outlook from neighbouring dwellings, however, the use of the site for a flatted development is considered compatible with the infill nature of the site and settlement location.”

Councillors will be told that the pre-application consultations and discussions during the determination of the application to reduce the potential impact on the neighbouring properties has resulted in the final layout and design.

But in its objection, Kintore Community Council slams the proposal, particularly in terms of inadequate parking spaces.

Chair Fiona Cooper states: “The proposed parking for the development of 30 spaces for 78 residents is insufficient and would result in overspill parking on the oppositie side of the road which would obviously have a major affect on existing residents.”

In terms of the scale of the development, the community council recommends a maximum of two-storeys, with Mrs Cooper adding: “The proposed development by reason of size is out of character and would have an unacceptably adverse impact on the amenities of the properties immediately opposite the site and the surrounding area by reason of overlooking and having a visually overbearing impact.”