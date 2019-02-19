Last call for Run Garioch entries

Standard entries to this year's Run Garioch event will close this weekend.

Entries will no longer be accepted from midnight on Sunday, February 24.

The event itself will be held on Sunday, March 24.

Run Garioch 2019 will have three adult/teen races: eGroup 5k (ages 13+), the Dandara 10k (age 16+) and the eGroup Half-Marathon (age 17+).

Children under 13 can take part in the CP&Co. Junior Run: CAT 1 (ages 4,5,6), CAT 2 (ages 7,8,9) and CAT 3 (ages 10,11,12).

Places are currently still available for all six races, and runners of all abilities are welcome.

Each race starts and finishes at the Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie, where food and entertainment for runners and spectators will be available all day.

After midnight on Sunday, entries for all six races will only be available through Run Garioch’s six official charity partners: the Gathimba Edwards Foundation; Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland; Charlie House; Friends of the Neonatal Unit; Inspire PTL; and CLAN.

Event organisers are looking for volunteers to help on race day.

A range of positions are available throughout the day, with full instructions and lunch provided. For more information or to register your interest call 01467 626141 or send your details to volunteers@rungarioch.co.uk.

All proceeds from Run Garioch go to support the work of the Garioch Sports Trust.

For more information or to register for the event visit www.rungarioch.co.uk.