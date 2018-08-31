Lauren puts her best foot forward

Even the arrival of her second daughter couldn’t keep Lauren Boag away from fundraising for a cause close to her heart.

Just five weeks after little Sienna made her entrance to the world, Lauren was putting her best foot forward raising nearly £1500 for Scottish Huntington’s Association (SHA) by completing the Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

Lauren, from Insch, was supported on the trek by husband Craig and daughter Eva along with friend Kim, and her daughter Ivy.

SHA is the only charity in the country supporting families impacted by the degenerative, neurological condition, Huntington’s disease (HD).

“I was actually diagnosed with HD in November 2015 and had decided tp do the walk even though it was so soon after Sienna’s arrival,” said Lauren.

“The SHA does amazing work with families across Scotland and despite still being quite troubled with sciatica and finding it pretty tough going, I knew it was all for a great cause and would be worth it in the end.”

SHA supports HD families through a national network of specialists, a world leading youth support team and its financial wellbeing service.

HD is a complex condition with symptoms that typically begin to develop between the ages of 30 and 50. Those impacted by HD may lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or make decisions and will eventually need 24 hour care. It is also hereditary with each child of those diagnosed at 50 per cent risk of developing the disease. There is currently no cure.

It is estimated there are around 1100 people living with HD in Scotland and up to 6000 potentially at risk.