Library closes for sensory developments

Inverurie Library is temporarily closed to allow for the installation of a series of sensory improvements, tourist information area, new furniture and fittings.

As part of the works, there will be the creation of a sensory area within the library featuring a ‘bubble wall’ at the issue desk, a sensory wall and sensory experience which includes a sight and sensory panel and a softly-lit table for exploration in the children’s area.

The sensory equipment helps children improve their sight, touch and movement skills.

The works are due to be completed by Saturday, July 7 with an open day the following day from 10am until 2pm to allow customers to experience first-hand the changes and enjoy Lego club, story times, 3D printing and many more workshops.

The Library will reopen on Monday, July 9.

Sharon Jamieson, Aberdeenshire Council’s Libraries and Information Services Manager, said: “This is a significant investment of almost £35,000 to provide a new and exciting library experience for the community of Inverurie and surrounding areas. We know some people may experience some inconvenience due to the closure but I hope that any frustrations are mitigated by what will be a fantastic and improved space which will help children explore, play and have even more fun at their local library.

“I hope that many of you will be inspired to visit your local library this summer and if you are looking for ways to entertain the children over the holidays, why not take part in the Summer Reading Challenge or some of the many activities that will take place.”

“We thank all library users for their patience whilst these improvements take place. Library users who have borrowed books who are looking to renew or return them whilst the library is closed can do so by visiting another library in Aberdeenshire, one of the mobile libraries or can renew their books online.”