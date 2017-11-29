Limousin bull triumphs at Christmas Classic

Pedigree beef bulls shone on Tuesday at the 25th Aberdeen Christmas Classic at Thainstone Centre.

The event was organised by Aberdeen & Northern Marts in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association, and sponsored by Northlink Ferries, operated by Serco Ltd.

John Angus, Head of Livestock at Aberdeen & Northern Marts, said: “We are delighted with the fantastic pedigree bull entries put forward.

"The exhibitors put in a tremendous amount of work preparing their livestock ahead of the event, which showcases the best of livestock that the North and North East of Scotland has to offer.

"The buyers were selective during the auction, but strong prices were achieved – congratulations to everyone for another great Christmas Classic!”

Judge W. Stewart of Greenfold, Huntly, awarded the coveted overall pedigree bull championship to a Limousin bull ‘Harestone Limit’, consigned by R & N Barclay of Harestone Farm, Crathes, Banchory, which achieved 5,800gns and sold to W J Morrison of Fairburn, Longmanhill, Banff.

The Limousin reserve was ‘Ronick Lazyboy’ from J McIrvine of James Presly Court, Huntly, which sold to G M Barclay & Son, Tullo of Garvock, Laurencekirk for 4,800gns.

The champion Charolais title was presented to ‘Logie Monarch’ from AJR Farms at Milton of Collieston, Ellon, which realised 3,600gns and sold to J &L Shepherd, Cowiehillock, Echt.

The top price of the sale went to ‘Elrick Mac’ from M Massie, Mains of Elrick, Auchnagatt, which was awarded the reserve Charolais title and purchased by J Barclay & Son, Ardiecow, Fordyce for 6,000gns.

‘Aultmore Highlander’ from Gary Patterson, Upper Forgie, Keith, was awarded the Simmental championship title and sold to A & E Wyness, Midtown of Barras, Stonehaven for 4,800gns. The reserve title went to ‘Tillyeve Hamish’ from Messrs C & M Bruce, Tillyeve, Udny.

Outwith major prize winners, ‘Shannas Modem’, a Limousin bull, from Messers J Penny & Son, Shannas, Clola, achieved 4,800gns and was purchased by Messrs PA & P Duncan, Northfield, Gamrie. ‘Elrick Magnum’, a Limousin bull from M Massie, Mains of Elrick, Auchnagatt, made 4,400gns and sold to B Keir & Son, Ladymill, Alford.