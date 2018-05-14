Local firm visit for MP

Gordon MP Colin Clark went along to visit a family-owned and run business based in Inverurie recently.

Mr Clark visited PPS Glass Fibre at its Harlaw Way headquarters.

The firm has over 30 years’ experience serving the oil and gas industry, in Aberdeen and internationally, as well as serving the construction industry across Scotland.

Mr Clark said: “This is a fantastic local company working through the challenges of the economic downturn.

“PPS Glass Fibre create a whole raft of products, bespoke and off the shelf, which they manufacture locally and for all types of environments.”

Mr Clark added: “It was so good to get a chance to catch up with Keith Paterson today and see around his business.

“Companies like this are the backbone of our economy and just so important to the North East.”