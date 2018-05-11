Local Officer Cadet finishes Navy training

An Inverurie man has celebrated his formal commissioning as a Royal Navy Officer on parade at Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC).

Midshipman Hal Wotton, 20, was one of the latest group of Officer Cadets who took part in the Lord High Admiral’s passing-out parade.

To earn his place on the parade ground, Hal completed an intensive 29-week training course which was split into two distinct phases.

While the course predominately takes place at the world-renowned College in Dartmouth, the training also includes a six-week ship acquaint.

Hal was assigned to the amphibious assault ship HMS Albion operating in the Mediterranean.

Hal said: “The training was tough but rewarding. The physical training has been hard and the exercises were a real test of my character, but looking back it’s been worth all of the pain and discomfort as it allowed me to continue and pursue my aspirations to fly for the Royal Navy.”

Hal added: “I have wanted to be a pilot in the Armed Forces since a very young age, being inspired by my father who has served in the RAF.

“Following the advice of my dad and his ex-Navy colleagues, I chose to join to fly for the Royal Navy.

“This was strengthened by the prospect of getting to fly the new Joint Strike Fighters from the Royal Navy’s new Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carriers.”

With the first phase of his training complete, Hal will continue his training at BRNC as part of the Aviation stream of the Initial Warfare Officers Course.