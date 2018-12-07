Loco Works lunch secures a grand slam

Inverurie Loco Works Football Club’s ninth annual Business Lunch was held at The Marcliffe on Friday, November 9.

The event, sponsored by CALA Homes, celebrated another successful year and guest speaker, Sue Barker, inspired attendees with stories of her tennis career and life as a television presenter.

The British sports personality, who was secured as this year’s star speaker by the Scottish Highland Football League (SHFL) club, addressed more than 460 guests at the prestigious fundraising event, which is now recognised as a must-attend event among business people across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

CALA Homes, the UK’s most upmarket major homebuilder, came on board once again as the headline sponsor for the 2018 event while Sue’s successful stint on the stage helped secure the business lunch’s reputation as the most prestigious business function in the region.

Delivering a question and answer session for guests, Sue was probed about her sports and television career, and her experience fronting the corporation’s coverage of Wimbledon and A Question of Sport.

Comedian Bill Copeland entertained guests.

Mike Naysmith, Managing Director at CALA Homes, said: “We were delighted to support the Loco Works Business Lunch in its ninth year and thoroughly enjoyed the event as guests as well as the headline sponsor.

“Momentum for the Loco’s lunch is building year-on-year – particularly with the calibre of inspirational guests attending the event.

“We’ve supported the club for a number of years, as well as Garioch Sports Club in Inverurie, and it’s a pleasure to continue our close links with the town.”

Vice Chairman and event organiser, Graeme Hay, said: “We are overwhelmed with the success of the lunch and would like to thank all who attended for making it another fantastic year. We are already looking forward to and planning next year’s event which at this very early stage is now completely sold out.”