London Fashion Week for stylist Kelsey

A north east hairdresser visited London last week to take part in one of fashion’s most prestigious shows.

Senior stylist at Rebecca Carr Hair Salon in Kintore, Kelsey Catto, was selected as one of the session team for London Fashion Week (LFW), which ran from Friday 15 to Tuesday 19 February.

It is the third time that she has worked at the show, having been selected following a robust audition process at Toni & Guy’s training academy in London in 2017.

Kelsey, from Aberdeen, has been working in the industry since she was a Saturday girl aged 13 before leaving school at 16 to take on a hairdressing apprenticeship.

She has worked with Rebecca Carr since the salon launched three years ago.

Speaking ahead of the event, Kelsey said: “I have been allocated two designers, DB Berdan and Kalissa, so I have spent time getting a good feel for their individual styles and getting a better understanding of what they want and need.

“Creating styling with designers at LFW is a great experience and working alongside stylists from across the world gives me the opportunity to learn new skills and techniques that improves my offering to my clients.”

Kelsey has travelled to LFW twice with salon owner, Rebecca Carr, and worked with other upcoming designers.

Last year, Rebecca worked with fashion designer, Paul Costelloe at the show.

She said: “LFW is a brilliant opportunity for any stylist but you are only chosen if you are at the very top of your game so I’m really proud that Kelsey has been invited back for a third session at the show.

“She worked very hard at the audition stage initially and her work over the past two shows has led to more opportunities.

“It can be quite a daunting experience for young stylists but it also a fantastic career opportunity.”

Rebecca added: “I have always been focussed on ensuring the Rebecca Carr team has the chance to experience events like this and attend the best industry training to hone their skills.

“LFW will see Kelsey learn new techniques with styling and products which she will then bring home to the salon.”

Launched in 2016, Rebecca Carr Hair Salon has grown rapidly and now has more than 3,500 clients who travel from across the north east.

The Kintore-based salon scooped Global Retailer of the Year at the TONI&GUY Mainstage event at Salon International in London last year.