Louise gets on her bike for charity

A keen member of the Insch cycling club is taking on the challenge of a lifetime with a charity fundraising road trip.

Louise Cruickshank, will be cycling more than 1,000 miles in 11 days during September in aid of Kayleigh’s Wee Stars and CLAN.

The cycle, entitled ‘ Tour O’ Scotland 2018’ starts from Louise’s farm near Rothienorman on September 15 and takes in Aberdeen and Edinburgh on the east coast as well as Dumfries, Ayr and Oban on the west coast.

The first day of the tour will end, rather appropriately, at CLAN House on Westburn Road in Aberdeen. The final leg of the journey will take Louise from Inverness back to her farm on September 26.

Louise is hoping to raise £25,000 to be split between these two fantastic charities.

She has been training hard since the turn of the year in preparation by completing the ETAPE Loch Ness and Caledonia events as well as the very challenging Isle of Mull Sportive in gruelling 25 degree heat.

Most recently, Louise completed the overnight ‘Ride to the Sun’ cycle between Carlisle and Edinburgh on June 23, and is looking forward to her final organised event before her big challenge when she participates in ‘Ride the North’ over August 25 and 26.

Louise said: “ I know it’s not going to be easy, but for such good causes, I’m going to give it my all. I’m increasing my training to ensure that I am as fit as I can possibly be.”

You can follow Louise’s progress via her Facebook Page at: https://www.facebook.com/touroscotland2018, and for those who want to donate, you can do so at Virgin Money Giving at: virginmoneygiving.com/Team/TourOScotland2018.

And, as if that wasn’t enough she has gone one step further and arranged a black tie ball at Thainstone Exchange, Inverurie, on Saturday, November 3.

The speaker for the evening will be Mark Beaumont, the man who is most famous for his own exploits in cycling round the world.