Luxury cat hotel opens to feline friends

The north east’s first 5-star cat hotel will open its doors for the first time next week to showcase its unique and luxurious boarding accommodation.

The Furs Cat Hotel, located at Cross of Jackson near Inverurie, will host an Open Day event on Saturday, December 15 from 12 noon to 4pm.

The brand-new custom-built facility comprises of ten suites, each one individually decorated in the theme of a different holiday destination.

Within each suite, the pampered guests will have the luxury of state-of-the-art underfloor heating, a bespoke wrought iron bed big enough for two, and a climbing tree in the semi-outdoor exercise area.

Owner Louise Forrest, and her husband David, decided to create a high-end, boutique cat hotel after her own experience of trying to find suitable boarding for their Ragdoll cats, Caesar and Luna.

“A few years ago, I was unable to find anywhere locally that I would feel comfortable leaving my two fur babies when we went on holiday and that’s when the idea of the Furs came about,” said Louise.

“When you head off on holiday you want to feel confident that your pets will be comfortable, happy and well-cared for and we provide this and much more. Our aim is to give your pet a more enjoyable and relaxing holiday than your own and our promise is to look after each of our guests as if they were a member of our own family.”

The business is already making plans to extend its range of services and will soon have various VIPurr Packages.