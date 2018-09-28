Mackie's models enticed with sweet treats

A north east ice cream parlour successfully tempted more than 16 sweet-toothed models to star in a 360-degree video tour as part of a new Google Maps feature.

Mackie’s 19.2 in Aberdeen's Marischal Square put the call out, along with the promise of free ice cream and coffee, for 8:30am yesterday morning (Thursday, September 27) and was inundated with responses, even requiring the team to close applications early.

The enthusiastic ice cream-loving volunteers are now guaranteed to feature on the Google Maps 360 tour and on the parlour’s social media channels.

General manager Yvette Harrison said: “Even here, it was quite surreal to see so many people eating ice cream for breakfast – before 9am.

“We were hoping to recreate our busiest time of day and we’ve successfully done that. A big thank you to all who showed up, it will make a real difference.

“It also saved us from causing disruption during the normally busier times of day – albeit this makes me think that we might need to create some breakfast waffles and crepe offers.

“We can’t wait to now see the final video come together, showing our bustling parlour at its very best.”

The tour will be filmed on specialist equipment by Banchory based Go-View Media, the local approved Street View for Business video team.

Named 19.2, its parlour is located exactly 19.2 miles from the Mackie’s Westertown family farm, where it produces its renowned ice cream and chocolate ranges.