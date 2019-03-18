Man seriously injured following A947 crash

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision on the A947 Oldmeldrum to Turriff Road at the weekend.

The incident happened at Hillhead of Tulloch, near Oldmeldrum on Saturday, March 16 at around 3.35pm and involved a blue Vauxhall Vectra driven by a 34-year-old male and an orange Kubota All-Terrain Vehicle driven by a 28-year-old male.

As a result of the collision the 28-year-old male was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is currently being treated for serious injuries. The 34-year-old male was not injured.

Sergeant Rob Warnock, from the Road Policing Unit, said: "Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw either vehicle prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number PS-20190316-2623."