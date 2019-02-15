Man suffers serious injuries following crash

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the B977 Hatton of Fintray to Kintore road near Glentoo, Kintore.

The collision happened at around 8.40pm last night (Thursday, February 14) involving a westbound black BMW 320 car. No other vehicle was involved.

A 24-year-old man who was a passenger in the car suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition. The 23-year-old man who was driving the car was slightly injured.

The road was closed for several hours whilst Police carried out investigations.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the car beforehand is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3818 of February 14.