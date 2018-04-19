Marathon challenge for Kintore woman

A local woman will be putting her best foot forward for a leading sight loss charity at the 2018 London Marathon this weekend.

Kintore woman, Roma McIntosh, will be running to raise funds for the Macular Society at this year’s race, which will see around 40,000 runners take to the streets of London on Sunday (April 22).

The Kintore School catering assistant signed up for the gruelling event as a surprise for her father, Michael Biddlecombe, who helps to run the Aberdeen Macular Support Group. The group, which is one of more than 350 of its kind in the UK, offers information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions.

Roma said: “I started road running around six years ago. From there, I progressed to hill running and then on to taking part in triathlons. My Dad has had macular degeneration for four years and has asked me on several occasions if I’d be interested in running to raise funds for the Macular Society.

“I’ve been trying to get a place at the London Marathon for the past five years. When I found out I’d been successful for 2018, I decided to surprise Dad by running for the Society. He was absolutely over the moon when I told him.”

Roma has already smashed her original target of £200 with her current total raised standing at over £1,500.

She said: “I’m thrilled with the amount we’ve raised so far; my Dad has rallied lots of support from the Aberdeen Macular Support Group and I’m really grateful to everyone who’s given so generously.

“I’ve trained hard for the event, running around two-three times a week. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself, but I’ll be happy if I can complete it in around four hours. Above all though, I’m really looking forward to it and I think I’ll be quite emotional when I’ve finished.”

Susie McCallum, Macular Society corporate and community fundraising manager, said: “The London Marathon is widely acknowledged to be one of the world’s best marathons and has raised record-breaking amounts for charity since it began. So we’re absolutely delighted that Roma is taking part for us and we wish her the very best of luck.

“People all over the UK take on a wide range of weird and wonderful challenges all the time to support the Macular Society. The money that they raise for us is absolutely vital and we’re so grateful for their help. It enables us to provide support to people with macular disease and continue to undertake medical research into the condition, so that it can be beaten in the future.”

To sponsor Roma, please www.justgiving.com/fundraising/roma-mcintosh5