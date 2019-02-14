MasterChef stars for Taste of Grampian

Organisers of the annual Taste of Grampian event at Thainstone have announced this year’s celebrity chefs.

At a special launch event Taste of Grampian chairman, John Gregor, revealed that MasterChef star John Torode will headline the 20th anniversary event on Saturday, June 1.

Chef John said: “I’ve heard the produce in the north-east is some of the best to come out of Scotland.

“I’m looking forward to finding some new food and drink producers and using their ingredients in my dishes on the day.”

Joining John on the day will be reality TV star Spencer Matthews, who was a surprise finalist in Celebrity MasterChef last year.

He will be demonstrating on the day as well as joining John for the main highlight of Taste of Grampian – a joint demonstration.

Completing the MasterChef line-up for this year will be Scotland’s national chef, Gary Maclean who was crowned the winner of The Professionals title in 2016.

Gary will be demonstrating with Scotch Beef at this year’s event and supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) who will be the main title sponsor.

Also joining the celebrity line-up will be Helen Vass, who was part of the winning team of BBC2’s Bake Off Crème de la Crème in 2016.

The award-winning pastry chef will be showcasing her baking skills at several demonstrations throughout the day.

Commenting at the launch of Taste of Grampian Mr Gregor said: “This is an unmissable event in the Aberdeenshire calendar.

“Whether you are a complete foodie or something of a novice chef, it’s a great way of showcasing an eclectic mix of new and established food and drink producers in the area.

“We’re delighted to confirm a stellar celebrity line-up with John Torode, Spencer Matthews, Gary Maclean and Helen Vass and we look forward to celebrating our 20th anniversary in style.”

Early bird tickets for Taste of Grampian 2019 are available to purchase online now at www.eventbrite.co.uk.