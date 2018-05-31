Meeting to focus on 'Fundamentals of Grazing for Growth'

Livestock farmers are invited to attend a free “Fundamentals of Grazing for Growth” meeting being held at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie next week.

The meeting, which is being organised by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) as part of its Better Grazing programme, is one of five being held across Scotland over the next three weeks, and is expected to attract a large turnout of farmers, particularly after a very challenging spring in terms of early grass growth.

The main aim for the event, according to Emily Grant, Knowledge Exchange Specialist at QMS, is to ensure attendees leave the meeting confident about being able to make the best strategic grazing management decisions throughout the whole grazing year.

“Grass is a relatively easy crop to grow but a much harder crop to manage well. How it is grazed can impact on its growth, availability and quality and farmers can hear how to react to seasonal changes in grass growth,” said Mrs Grant.

Anyone keen to make more from their grazing is welcome to attend the meeting at the Thainstone Centre on 7th June. Key areas which will be covered are the fundamentals of pasture growth and how carefully managing grazing can improve production.

Poppy Frater, a Sheep and Grassland Specialist from SAC Consulting, part of SRUC Scotland’s Rural College, will be the key speaker at the meeting.

Hailing originally from a sheep and beef farm in Northumbria, Ms Frater has also worked in New Zealand as Science Development Manager with Farmax gaining expertise in grazing systems and grassland utilisation, including rotational grazing.

“If we know how grass grows and how it responds to grazing and what limits its production, we can design our systems to help promote growth and increase production per hectare,” said Ms Frater.

The meeting at Thainstone will begin at 10:30am and finish at 3.30pm. During the morning session, Ms Frater will guide delegates through the key principles of grass and grazing management.

Following lunch there will be a visit to a nearby farm to see and discuss the practicalities of managing grazing. The meeting will be as hands-on as possible, so that those attending will leave better equipped to apply best practice on their own farms.

Now moving into its second year, the main objective of the QMS Better Grazing Groups is to improve livestock producers’ profitability through the better use of grazed grass.

Attendance at the workshop on Thursday, June 7, is free and lunch will be provided. Please ensure you have clean, disinfectable footwear for the farm visit.

Places at this meeting can be reserved on the Eventbrite booking website (search for QMS Better Grazing) or by contacting QMS direct on 0131 510 7920 or info@qmscotland.co.uk