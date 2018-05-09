Men’s Shed visit for Gordon MP

Inverurie Men's Shed chairman Archie Peebles and Leith Robertson with Colin Clark MP
Inverurie Men’s Shed received a visit from Gordon MP Colin Clark recently.

The Inverurie shed on Harlaw Way opened back in December 2016 and is a community-led project.

The sheds have become pioneering all over the UK and respond to the needs of men for camaraderie and provide opportunities to work together in a way that gives a new sense of belonging to individuals as well as the community.

They provide a social space for local men to come together to exchange skills and knowledge, tackling isolation in the elderly community in the process.

Commenting following his visit, Colin Clark said: “It has been proved that being part of a Men’s Shed assists with living healthier, happier and more connected lives and this is definitely borne out in Inverurie where they say, ‘Old Hands + New Hands + Healthy Minds + Happy Men.

“The guys that I met with are absolutely brilliant, they come together, work on projects and socialise, but most of all they help each other.”

Each shed project is different but usually all incorporate a social area comprising whatever interests the men have, be it card playing, scrabble, a pool or billiards table, and space for craft work or reading.

It gives men the opportunity to do whatever they want.

Colin added: “For anyone interested, the Inverurie Men’s Shed is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10am to 4pm at Unit 19.

“These premises were the subject of a successful Community Asset Transfer which have been transformed by themselves into a welcoming place to gather.”