Mission Christmas expects high demand

Mission Christmas is set for a record festive season in the North-east and is calling for the community to come together for the benefit of its children.

Cash for Kids, the charity behind the campaign, is preparing for up to 10,000 requests for gifts for children and young people in need across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Applications have increased 10 per cent annually for the past five years but this year, reflecting on the demand for its other campaigns throughout 2018 and the level of interest to date, Cash for Kids believes the leap could be up to 20 per cent.

Michelle Ferguson, charity manager at Northsound’s Cash for Kids, said: “Mission Christmas is all about bringing the joy and the excitement of the season to those who need it most - young people who, through circumstances outwith their control, are likely to have very little to look forward to at Christmas.

“The simple act of receiving a few gifts can have the most incredible impact on them and their families. Every year I am bowled over by how much the campaign means to families in need throughout the City and Shire.

“Applications have soared in recent years and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public in allowing us to address the demand.

“This year we are expecting more requests for help than ever before but we are confident that the generous people of the North-east will give what they can to bring the joy of Christmas to families in their communities.”

Donations will be accepted at more than 150 drop-off points. Applications are accepted from professionals working with disadvantaged families until December 10.

Mission Christmas will also be holding a Christmas Jumper Day on December 7 and welcomes fundraising through other initiatives.

There are also opportunities for individuals, groups and businesses to volunteer at its warehouse sorting presents in Aberdeen.

The campaign runs until December 20. Early donations are very welcome to support the logistics of reaching such a large number of young people before Christmas arrives.

Mission Christmas originally launched as the Toy Appeal in 1981. £50 is the average gift bundle value given to each child with an estimated £500,000 expected to be spent by the North-east community supporting the appeal

Cash for Kids donates 83p per £1, that goes directly to help young people.