Motorcycle prize draw at supermarket

Customers at Tesco Inverurie are set to receive a unique welcome this Saturday – from a 7ft furry mascot with a Triumph motorbike.

The mascot, Sunny Bear, will be at the store with the iconic bike as part of a fundraiser for local addiction recovery charity, Teen Challenge North East Scotland.

The organisation recently launched a Prize Draw, where the winner will ride off with the Triumph Bonneville, while helping men and women to break free from addiction.

A team will be in place at Tesco throughout Saturday, selling tickets for the Prize Draw, which can also be purchased for £5 each through the organisation’s website www.tcns.org.uk.

Money raised from the Prize Draw will be used to help Teen Challenge North East Scotland in its work to support men and women to find freedom from life-controlling issues.

The organisation runs two residential centres; a men’s facility, Sunnybrae, near Fyvie, and women’s recovery home, Benaiah, near Mintlaw.

Both centres are located in rural Aberdeenshire settings, offering peaceful retreats where those suffering from substance misuse can take time out to rebuild their lives.

Gordon Cruden, Area Manager of Teen Challenge North East Scotland, commented: “We’re excited to be visiting Tesco Inverurie this Saturday to give people the opportunity to win a brand new motorbike while helping men and women break free from addictions.

“We look forward to sharing the good news of freedom with people and we’d encourage anyone in the area who is interested in hearing more about how to buy a ticket for the Prize Draw to pop down to Tesco to say hello.”

The Triumph has been part-sponsored by Shirlaws of Aberdeen and the draw will be made at the motorcycle dealer’s showroom on the city’s Crown Street on Saturday, July 21.

Manager of Shirlaws of Aberdeen, Craig Shirlaw, added: “As soon as we were approached about this project we wanted to get on board to help out as it’s such a great cause.”

"Being a local family business we care a lot about our community. This is a particularly special year for us as we celebrate our 90th anniversary – and we’re extremely pleased that, as part of reaching this milestone, we can give back to our community.”