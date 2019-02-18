Motorists urged to drive with caution on AWPR

Road users are being encouraged to drive with extreme caution on all north east roads while they become accustomed to a new section of the A90.

The new section of road, around 4.5 miles long, will link the southern Craibstone to Stonehaven and Charleston section with the Parkhill to Blackdog section in the north from early tomorrow morning (Tuesday, February 19).

The Craibstone, Parkhill and Kingswells North (northbound) Junctions will be fully opened to traffic once signs have been uncovered, road marking works completed and temporary traffic management measures removed.

The link road connecting the C89C Chapel of Stoneywood to Craibstone Junction will also be opened to use, allowing work to begin on permanently closing its junction with the A96.

Douglas Laird, project manager for the AWPR/B-T project at Transport Scotland, said: “This new section of road between Craibstone and Parkhill will bring a range of benefits to road users, including reduced congestion, improved journey time reliability and enhanced safety.

“However, we would like to remind road users to drive with caution for their own safety and to consider the safety of other road users as there are a number of changes to road layout to become accustomed to. There may be a degree of uncertainty amongst some drivers and all drivers should be prepared to react appropriately to ensure journeys can be completed safely.

“We also kindly request that road users observe all signage and modify their driving accordingly to suit the prevailing road and weather conditions, such as low sun or rain.”

Police Scotland Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie, who is responsible for Road Policing in the North added: “It is good to see the last section of the AWPR now opening.

"The Stonehaven to Craibstone section had a huge impact on traffic levels in the city and the final section will further improve journey times in and around Aberdeen.

“As with previous sections, I would urge motorists to take time to familiarise themselves with the layout. The final section is elevated and provides good views across the airport and north of the city. I would urge motorist to remain focused on the road ahead and not be distracted.

"The bypass is designed to the highest safety standards and as such we would hope that we see a reduction in casualties and collisions in and around Aberdeen as a result."

North Safety Camera Unit Area Manager, Arron Duncan said: “Working to support our police colleagues, we will continue to carry out highly visible mobile enforcement on the now completed AWPR.

"By carrying out this period of short term deployment we aim to positively remind motorists of their speed limits and help make the AWPR a safe and enjoyable route.”