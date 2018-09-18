MP hopes solution to Post Office closure can be found

A local MP has expressed his regret at the closure of the Post Office in Kemnay, and said he hoped that new premises can be found.

The Post Office has announced that the local branch on High Street will shut on Thursday, October 4 following the resignation of the post master.

Efforts are being made to reinstate the service so that the local community will not be without a post office for long.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has been in contact with the Post Office, who have confirmed the closure should be temporary.

Mr Bowie said: “It is regrettable to hear that the Kemnay branch of the Post Office will be closing next month.

“However, it does sound as if this will be a temporary measure.

“I hope that new premises can be found soon so that people in Kemnay are not without this local service for too long.

“We are seeing a decline in local services across our rural communities in Scotland.

“It is important that post offices, high street banks and other local amenities are maintained wherever possible.”