MP urges supermarkets and industry to cut down on use of plastics

Gordon MP Colin Clark has urged supermarkets and industry more widely to step up to a challenge to cut down on the use of plastic after the launch of a 25-year environmental plan by the Prime Minister.

Theresa May outlined in a speech this morning a major new drive for a “cleaner, greener” Britain –with an emphasis on reducing plastic waste within the next quarter of a century.

Mr Clark said businesses as well as individuals across Scotland and the rest of the UK have a “duty” to help to leave the environment in a better state for the next generation.

The Scottish Conservative MP sits on the environmental audit committee that proposed the so-called “latte tax” to discourage the use of non-recyclable plastic cups.

Supermarkets are being encouraged by the government to have “plastic-free” aisles so that customers can use their own containers if they wish.

Mr Clark, who has worked in the farming and food and drink industry, for more than 20 years, said: “We all have a duty to leave the environment in a better state than we found it.

“That means that individuals can make decisions about their own use of plastics, but any meaningful change will also require action from industry – including major supermarket chains.

“People are becoming more aware of the devastating impact that non-recyclable plastics are having on our planet, and we can all do something about it.

“The so-called ‘latte tax’, for example, is effectively a big stick with which to discourage the industry from having the type of throwaway culture that the Prime Minister is talking about.

“As we prepare to leave the EU, there has already been a strong focus from the government on ensuring the UK is at the forefront of environmental protection. Future farm support payments, for example, will go hand in hand with efforts to protect and enhance our rural land.”