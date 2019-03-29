MP visits Insch firm

The MP for Gordon has praised an “impressive” local business after a recent visit.

Colin Clark visited Harpers CHP in Insch to see first-hand the work they do.

The company started as a round wood transport contractor in 1979 and has grown and diversified into wood production and recycling.

This includes the production and distribution of Puffin Pellets for renewable heat generation.

Commenting Mr Clark said: “I was interested to learn that 10 million tonnes of waste is produced each year in the UK but only 1.5 million tonnes are recycled which means 85% is sent to landfill.

“It was fascinating hearing all about heating systems from wood chip, which can serve a town via a district heating system, to wood pellets, which provide carbon-neutral, clean and super-efficient fuel.”

“It is impressive to hear how the wood industry has been flying high. It is a great news story for the rural economy especially with the jobs that have been created.

“One word of caution, however, is that the industry must work with regulators to ensure its future.”