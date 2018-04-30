MSP and pet take part in Holyrood Dog of the Year

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has taken part in the annual Holyrood Dog of the Year competition with her dog Lucy the Bichon Frise.

The MSP was joined by a number of other politicians and their pets as well as some rescue pups from the Dogs Trust.

The event, organised by the Dogs Trust and the Kennel Club, also aims to help some of the dogs find their forever home through the publicity of the competition.

The canines and their owners had an interview before the panel of judges and afterwards took on the agility course – including a tunnel and jump - before the competition winners were announced.

The event, which is now in its second year, was hosted by last year’s winner Emma Harper MSP.

Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden took first place with his golden cocker spaniel puppy, Leo, with the SNP’s Christine Grahame and a Dogs Trust coming second, and Labour’s Mark Griffin and his beagle coming in third.

Ms Martin MSP said: “It was great to have Lucy take part in the second Holyrood of the Year contest and I’m certain she’ll be back next year for another go at a spot in the top three.

“The event is a great way for MSPs from all the main parties to get involved in a fun and light-hearted event which has a serious message to convey as well.

“Lucy is a rescue dog and I know the importance of responsible dog ownership and animal welfare.

“It’s important we can highlight the hard work of the Dogs Trust and help find these animals their forever home and encourage constituents to adopt and not shop.

“A huge thanks must go to the Dogs Trust and the Kennel Club for organising this event and for all the work they do throughout the year.”