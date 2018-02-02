Aberdeenshire Council has been criticised for voting against proposals to provide free sanitary products for all primary and secondary school female pupils.

Plans were first put forward in August last year, building on the work already done by the pilot project led by C-Fine and the Scottish Government launched one month before in Aberdeen.

In its Programme for Government First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the Scottish Government planned to make sure free sanitary products were available in all schools, colleges and universities across the country.

But during a meeting of the Education Committee on Thursday both the Conservative and Lib Dem Councillors voted against moving forward with the plans.

Labour Councillor Alison Evison said the members had voted against the plans claiming there was “no need” for action.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “It is appalling that the Tory-led coalition in Aberdeenshire would choose to deny young women and girls access to sanitary products.

“The C-Fine pilot project in Aberdeen has been signed up to by hundreds of women in the city showing the need for this kind of support.

“It is a commitment from the Scottish Government that those attending schools, colleges and universities will be provided with sanitary products.

“I will be writing to the chair of the Education Committee Gillian Owen asking for an explanation.

“This is a real, every day issue for many families who have to choose whether to buy food or sanitary products.

“Many people in Aberdeenshire are already facing extreme challenges from the harsh Tory austerity cuts.”