MSP backs appeal to bring Kyle home

A North East MSP has backed a fundraiser which will attempt to bring a learning disabled Kemnay man back to his family in time for next Christmas.

Kyle Gibbon, 31,was diagnosed with autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and has been held at Carstairs since 2010.

He did not have a criminal record when he was sent to the state hospital - but has now become institutionalised to the extent he can’t perform many tasks he did when entering the forensic care system aged 18.

Due to the huge costs associated with obtaining independent expertise to secure his release, his mum Tracey has now launched a crowdfunding plea so Kyle won’t spend a 14th Christmas alone.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett recorded a heartfelt plea for big-hearted Scots to help Tracy secure the release of Kyle, who has been “inappropriately criminalised”.

He previously obtained information which revealed more than half of under-18s sectioned under mental health legislation are autistic.

In his video message, the Scottish Conservative MSP said: “Christmas time is often a time of fun, celebrations and spending much needed time with our loved ones.

“Therefore, this time of year is particularly difficult for those who do not have the privilege of spending this day with their family and friends

“I was made aware of Tracey Gibbon and the institutionalisation of her son, Kyle, earlier this year.

“MSPI felt this was particularly alarming, backwards and disregarding of the nature of Kyle’s needs and feel he should be reassessed and allowed to return to his mother’s care.

“Tracey needs £3,000 In order to finance the appeal process, so as she can hopefully enjoy Christmas with her son at home next year.”

Donate online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tracey-gibbon.