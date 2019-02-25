MSP backs bursary funding for STEM roles

Career changers can now apply for a five-figure sum to support them while training to fill high-demand teaching roles in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects.

The move has been welcomed by Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, a former college lecturer, who has previously backed encouraging more girls and women to take STEM subjects.

A total of 100 bursaries are available in academic year 2019/20 at a total cost of £2 million - with Home Economics included for the first time.

Applicants will be able to apply for a bursary of £20,000.

Other STEM subjects in demand are Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Technical Education and Computing Science.

Applications for bursaries have opened today (February 25th) for postgraduate teacher training courses beginning in August 2019.

Commenting, Gillian Martin MSP said: “This is a brilliant investment by the Scottish Government to help encourage more people to train in STEM subjects.

“The development of skills in these subject areas will be vital for our future economy and will help to inspire the next generation of the Scottish workforce.

“Bursaries like these will help to provide financial help and make it easier for people to make exciting career changes which will have an impact on pupils in the years ahead.”

Skills Development Scotland Education Programme Lead Ken Edwards said: “The support offered by the STEM Bursary gives career changers the security to make the move from existing employment into teaching.

“This will contribute to getting the right skills balance in the teaching workforce and in supporting young people to be engaged and enthused in their STEM learning.”