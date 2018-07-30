MSP backs prostate cancer awareness campaign

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin is backing a campaign to raise awareness about Prostate Cancer which kills almost 1,000 men a year in Scotland.

It comes after the bookmakers, William Hill, revealed it would be partnering with Prostate Cancer UK and industry trade association ABB Scotland this summer in a bid to provide potentially lifesaving information and support to men at risk of developing the disease.

One in eight men are likely to get the disease at some point in their lives with men over 50, men with a family history of the disease and black men more at risk.

But it can be treated if caught early enough and, according to Prostate Cancer UK, awareness of risk is a man’s chief defence against the disease.

Throughout the campaign, which runs until the end of August, prostate cancer information and leaflets will be available within all 310 William Hill shops in Scotland, awareness posters will be displayed on washroom doors, and all staff will receive training on key prostate cancer messages to bring up in conversation with customers.

Volunteers from Prostate Cancer UK, who have lived or are currently living with the disease, will also visit shops and talk to staff and customers about their own experiences.

Ms Martin said: “Prostate Cancer is likely to affect someone we know throughout their life, whether it’s a dad, brother, uncle or son.

“Making men aware of the signs is crucial in early detection and saving lives. This campaign could help someone you know in fighting the disease.

“It’s important we make issues like this more comfortable to talk about for early prevention.”