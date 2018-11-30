MSP backs Small Business Saturday

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has backed Small Business Saturday which encourages people to shop locally and support their local businesses.

Ms Martin will visit the Festive Rare Fayre at Glen Garioch Distillery in Oldmeldrum tomorrow (Saturday, December 1) where a number of local artists and crafters will be showing their wares from 10am to 4pm.

Small Business Saturday is now in its sixth year in the UK and in 2017 an estimated £748million was spent with small businesses on the first Saturday of December.

Figures from the Scottish Government show there are more than 13,000 small enterprises across Aberdeenshire, contributing more than £5million to the local economy.

And through the Scottish Government’s Small Business Bonus Scheme, 7,343 in the North-East will benefit from a cap to their business rate bills for the next four years.

The planned expansion of the scheme means that local businesses, including hotels, will see rates capped at a maximum of 12.5% in real terms each year until April 1st 2022.

Commenting, Gillian Martin MSP said: “Small Business Saturday is an excellent opportunity for us to show how much we value local businesses in Aberdeenshire.

“With Christmas just around the corner, people should use Small Business Saturday to get out and support the local high street.

“Small businesses are invaluable to the local economy here in the North-East, supporting jobs and growth in our communities.

“It’s fantastic to see 7,343 small businesses in Aberdeenshire benefiting from the SNP’s Small Business Bonus Scheme.

“I will continue working to support local business and encourage enterprise in the area, helping to create opportunities for employment wherever possible.”