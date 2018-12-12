MSP supports charity’s Christmas challenge

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has joined volunteers from the British Heart Foundation as they gear up for Christmas shoppers in the North-East.

Ms Martin joined staff at its Inverurie charity shop recently to lend a helping hand.

It comes as the organisation encourages residents and businesses to participate in ‘Good Cause Santa Claus’ a Secret Santa challenge launched by the Charity Retail Association.

The aim is to encourage people to visit charity shops when searching for the perfect presents for friends and family.

Ms Martin MSP said: “Christmas is a great opportunity to be generous and kind to those we love and charity shops are a great way to discover some hidden gems while giving back to organisations which do so much to help others."