MSP urges public to attend A96 exhibitions

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has called on the public to attend a series of exhibitions next month to have their say on initial options for the development of 26 mile section of the A96.

The events will allow the public and road users to see and comment on the plans for the section between the East of Huntly and Aberdeen.

The identification of these options follows initial design and assessment work along with consideration of feedback received to date.

Gillian Martin MSP said: “There is a clear commitment from the SNP-led Scottish Government to dual the A96.

“It will see the delivery of around 88 miles of upgraded road between Inverness and Aberdeen.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in this scheme to visit one of the exhibitions from 8-11 October and give us their views. The vital feedback we receive will help inform the design and assessment work as we look to identify a preferred route option next year.”