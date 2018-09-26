MSP warns against impact of 'no deal' on industry

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has warned of the huge impact a ‘no deal’ Brexit could have on the North-East food and drinks industry.

It comes after the UK Government revealed technical notices which made clear what could happen in event of no agreement deal with the European Union.

Now the Chief Executive of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has warned of increasing business costs, rising consumer prices and “ever more administrative burdens” on the industry.

Ian Wright CBE warned many products could face being uncompetitive as UK exports would face higher tariffs.

He added costs for businesses would include changes to labelling to remove references to the EU as well as having to deal with a limited timeframe to make administrative changes.

Ms Martin said: “It is clear the realities of a ‘no deal’ could be devastating for the food and drink sector.

“We have a number of products and businesses in the North East which bring in investment and jobs for the local economy.

“The message from the FDF is clear – there won’t simply be an impact on firms – there will be an effect on shoppers too, who have become used to availability and all-year round access to quality food and drink.”