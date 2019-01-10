MSP welcomes Big Lottery Fund awards

A project helping support Syrian refugees has been awarded a four-figure sum to support their work helping relocated families integrate in Aberdeenshire.

The Amal Project has received £9,934 from the National Lottery Award for All Scotland grant from the Big Lottery Fund.

Since 2016, the project has been helping support refugees from Syria as they make their home in the North-East.

The funding will be used to buy training and equipment needed to set up a small community media unit.

Using social media, podcasts and film presentations they will share their story of settling in Scotland with local communities throughout Aberdeenshire.

Because Everyone Counts, a charity set up by Inverurie mum Becky Mennie has also been awarded funding of £9,981.

The charity was set up with the aim of providing a soft play area for those with additional needs with new premises in Inverurie.

Both sets of funding have been welcomed by Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin.

She said: “I am delighted the Amal Project has received more than £9,000 worth of funding to help support their vital work.

“Syrian refugees who have been forced to leave their country because of war have the right to come and settle her in Scotland and we welcome them with open arms.

“It is vital we have charity work to support them in the place they now call home so that they can share their stories and experiences.

“I am also pleased that the hard work of Because Everyone Counts has been rewarded and I look forward to visiting the soft play facility for those with additional needs.”